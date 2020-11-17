Ryanair Adds Domestic Flights to get Students Home for Christmas During the ‘Travel Window.’

Ryanair is laying on extra domestic flights once lockdown in England ends to help university students get home for Christmas. The low-cost carrier airline is opening a new Stansted-Edinburgh route initially with two flights a week between December 4 and January 8.

Ryanair will also be running two flights a week between Stansted and Belfast, four a week between Liverpool and Derry and three a week between Edinburgh and the Northern Ireland city.

The extra flights are to help students travel home and return to universities in the new year. It follows the government confirming a ‘student travel window’ between December 3-9 to allow travel home from university once lockdown in England ends on December 2.

A Ryanair spokeswoman said: “We welcome this ‘travel window’ guidance which allows students the opportunity to fly home to their families and friends, in advance of the busy Christmas travel rush.”

The government had announced a few days ago a “travel window” just after the end of lockdown in England for students to get home for Christmas, but how will it work?

The plan will see universities arrange for their student bodies to travel home between December 3-9 while they move their teaching online. Mass testing will be offered to as many students as possible, but it is unlikely everyone will get tested.

Universities Minister Michelle Donelan said: ”We know this Christmas will feel different, and following this incredibly difficult year we are delivering on our commitment to get students back to their loved ones as safely as possible for the holidays. ”

