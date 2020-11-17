Quarter of a million online aid for SME’s

Almuñecar Council has allocated a quarter of a million euros in online aid for the self-employed and SME’s.

Councillor for Finance, Rafael Caballero, said the support for hotels and trade is more necessary than ever in light of the new restrictions which have forced “the closure of establishments in our province, which has been more restrictive than in the rest of Andalucia.”

He added: “We (the local government) began to work on this matter to try to continue helping our commercial and hospitality sector, which in this case is the one suffering most during these days.

“In this sense, we are going to make €250,000 available to these sectors, in an online helpline and subsidies for the self-employed and SMEs.”

“We join the demands of the hospitality and commercial sector and that is why we are fully available and we will continue to give them a hand in any means that are required.”

To find out more, visit almuñecar.es

