POLICE chiefs in the UK have suspended the £10k (€11.1k) FPN fines that were being imposed for large gatherings of more than 30 people that breached COVID rules.

-- Advertisement --



The announcement on Tuesday, November 17, comes amid concerns over the potential disparity between the amount being paid upfront by some people, in comparison with those who are challenging the fees in court.

The National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) said that when fines go to court they are means-tested, meaning the recipient’s ability to pay is taken into account, and said they were working “urgently” with the government to come to a suitable resolution of the issue.

All forces have been advised to “temporarily” issue court summons to rulebreakers, rather than issuing a fixed penalty notice (FPN) of £10,000 (€11.1k), according to a spokesman for the NPCC.

“We gave this advice because of a potential disparity between those who opt to pay the FPN and those who see their case reach the court where the FPN would be means-tested against personal income,” the spokesman said.

“We are working with the government to urgently address this matter, and once rectified, we intend to advise that forces resume issuing £10,000 FPNs wherever appropriate.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police chiefs in the UK have suspended £10k fines for large gatherings”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.