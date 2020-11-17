No Rapid Tests at Pharmacies

Salvador Illa Confirms to nurses that pharmacies are not allowed to perform coronavirus tests.

The council of nursing in Spain has assured that if these rapid tests were to be performed in pharmacies, at least ten health laws would be broken and a number of those laws relate to the European Union standards.

The president of the nurse’s council Florentino Perez Raya confirmed a communication had been received from Salvador Illa, the Health Minister and that this letter clearly stated Pharmacies were not allowed to carry out any form of the rapid test for COVID -19.

Should a pharmacy have attached to it a full Clinical analysis department, then this would be the only exception.

Clinical acts can not be carried out in a pharmacy due to other products being on sale at the same business, such as baby food and vitamin supplements.

The Director of health alerts and emergencies Fernando Simon said, however, that performing antigen tests in local pharmacies could be beneficial in the ongoing fight against COVID 19. He added it was essential to be aware of the legal and jurisdictional problems, arising from performing a practice previously deemed against Spanish and European law.

The president of the council added it was unthinkable a person who believed they were infected, would go to a pharmacy furthermore designated COVID-19 corridors at pharmacies would have to be in place.

