New 1.4 magnitude earthquake felt off the coast of Torrevieja

IN what has reportedly been the sixth weak tremor registered in the region in the last three weeks, a new 1.4 magnitude earthquake has been felt off the coast of Torrevieja at 7.20 am on Tuesday, November 17.

-- Advertisement --



The Seismic Network of the National Geographic Institute (IG) collects the epicenter data in the sea, off the coast of Orihuela Costa and Torrevieja, and was said to have registered a more intense reading and rumble, with this one, and at least four before, being reportedly felt by residents.

It is the sixth micro-earthquake to occur in the same area in the last three weeks with five occurred on November 1 although these tremors are very common in the south of the province of Alicante, which suffered its most devastating earthquake in March 1829, as it is the second area with the highest seismic risk in Spain.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “name of article”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.