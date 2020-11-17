IF you are looking for a great event to enjoy this Saturday, November 21, then Harmons Bar in Elviria is hosting an afternoon of music and an opportunity to enjoy the taste of Nero Premium Vodka which is fast becoming a firm favourite with those who understand their drinks.

The tasting event runs from 1pm to 5pm and will be even more lively as local entertainer Tony Capo will be performing on the enormous terrace during the afternoon.

-- Advertisement --



As is now the norm, the maximum number of people allowed at a table will be six but to make sure that you can enjoy the fun (and taste the vodka), message Harmon’s via their Facebook page or call 952 832 443 to make your reservation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Nero Premium Vodka tasting this Saturday in Elviria”.