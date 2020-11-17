Minor arrested for identity theft

GUARDIA CIVIL arrested an underage girl in Albacete charged with identity theft and slander.

She allegedly assumed the identity of another minor on a popular social network by creating an account in the victim’s name and offering sexual services.

In July, the Guardia Civil learned that a false profile had been created with several photos including sexual content and using a luring text offering all sorts of sexual services, including erotic videocalls. The profile attracted a high number of visitors and the accused even held conversations with people interested in hiring the services offered, always pretending to be the other girl. She also used the false profile to write threats and insults to herself.

Guardia Civil were able to track the exact place where the profile was created, allowing them to identify the guilty young girl, who was a friend of the victim. She was released into the custody of her parents after a hearing at Albacete Minors’ Court.

Identity theft carried a sentence of between six months and three years in prison. The sentence for slander is between six and fourteen months of fines.

