Million new internet users in Spain since start of pandemic

Nearly 33 million Spaniards have logged onto the Internet since the start of the coronavirus pandemic – up a million since before the health crisis.

Teleworking, studies and more free time in confinement have forced the nation to spend extra hours in front of screens.

According to online usage data, a total 32.8 million Spaniards have used the internet since the middle of March, and for many it was the first time they had connected from a computer or tablet.

And in terms of online shopping, the most sought-after products are computers and tablets with “being connected more important than ever”, reports La Sexta.


