Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Wife

Man charged with murder after wife stabbed in the head and neck at home.
A man has been charged with the murder of his wife after she was found stabbed to death at their home. Paula Leather was found seriously injured in the early hours of Monday morning at the house she shared with her partner on Tinling Close in Prescot.
