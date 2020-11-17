Man Charged with Murder after Stabbing Wife

Man charged with murder after wife stabbed in the head and neck at home.

A man has been charged with the murder of his wife after she was found stabbed to death at their home. Paula Leather was found seriously injured in the early hours of Monday morning at the house she shared with her partner on Tinling Close in Prescot.

Police found that the 56-year-old had been stabbed multiple times to the head and neck- she died a short time later. Her husband, George Leather was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and has been in police custody since she was found. On Tuesday night, detectives charged the 60-year-old with murder and remanded him in custody. He will now appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Wednesday, November 18.