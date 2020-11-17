Level four lockdowns announced in Scotland for eleven council areas

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland is introducing its toughest COVID-related restrictions, with eleven council areas moving to level four lockdowns.

-- Advertisement --



The new level four restrictions to the council areas, which includes Glasgow, will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms, and will begin on Friday, November 20.

The list of council areas set to adopt the new rules, which will affect about 2.3 million people, are: East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, with North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian also being moved to the level four COVID-19 safety measures.

They will remain in place until December 11.