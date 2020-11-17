Level four lockdowns announced in Scotland for eleven council areas

FIRST Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that Scotland is introducing its toughest COVID-related restrictions, with eleven council areas moving to level four lockdowns.
The new level four restrictions to the council areas, which includes Glasgow, will see the closure of non-essential shops, pubs, restaurants and gyms, and will begin on Friday, November 20.
The list of council areas set to adopt the new rules, which will affect about 2.3 million people, are: East Dunbartonshire, East Renfrewshire, Glasgow, Renfrewshire and West Dunbartonshire, with North and South Lanarkshire, East and South Ayrshire, Stirling and West Lothian also being moved to the level four COVID-19 safety measures.
They will remain in place until December 11.
However, East Lothian and Midlothian will move from level three to level two from next Tuesday, November 24.
Ms Sturgeon also added that people in level four areas should limit their travel and that they should only be going out and about during the three-week period for reasons such as childcare, caring for someone who is vulnerable, exercise or shopping for essential goods.
LIST OF LEVEL FOUR RESTRICTIONS:
- You must not visit other people’s homes, but can still meet outdoors with up to six people from two households
- People should stay at or close to home as much as possible
- Those who can work from home should do so – although construction and manufacturing workplaces can remain open
- Only essential indoor retail premises will remain open
- Close contact services, such as hairdressers and beauty salons, visitor attractions, leisure and entertainment settings and indoor gyms will close
- With the exception of takeaway services, hospitality premises must also shut
- But schools will remain open
