legend cyclist does it twice

Laurence Brophy is a cyclist like no other being a record holder twice over.



Just over a year, ago “Laurie” as he is affectionately know rode from top to bottom of the British Isles in a bid to be the oldest to do it.

He did complete the ride amazingly and raised thousands for charity, but he wasn’t actually the oldest.

When he became aware that he was just slightly younger than the record holder, he didn’t let it bother him, he came back and did it again.

“Laurie ” rode from end to end of the British isle and in total covered over 870 miles which took just over 25 days, it would be an amazing feat for a fit 40-year-old, but Laurence Brophy is 88 years old and is a retired French teacher from south wales.

His daughter Katy Brophy said “I’m so proud of him ” “Laurie’s” ride is to raise money for the single women and underprivileged children in south wales and for more than half of the journey he slept rough, to highlight the plight of homeless people in his area too.

When asked if he had any more plans for cycle rides, he replied he was already planning his next adventure.

