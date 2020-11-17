Italy reports highest daily Covid death toll since April 3

Italy has registered 32,191 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, and 731 Covid-related deaths – the highest figure since April 3 when the country was in lockdown.

THE number of fatalities is well up on the 504 recorded yesterday, as are the new positive cases with 27,354 reported by the Italian Ministry of Health on Monday, November 16.

Some 208,458 coronavirus tests have been carried out in the past day in Italy, compared to 152,663 yesterday.

Italy has now seen 46,464 deaths since the start of the pandemic, second only to Britain with 1.24 million cases.

Despite the first official coronavirus case being registered in Wuhan, China, Italian scientists believe that the coronavirus has actually been around much earlier, after patients in a cancer trial were found to have developed coronavirus antibodies.

