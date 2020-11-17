Ikea buying back clients’ furniture

IKEA has a Black Friday deal unlike others: they are buying back their clients’ furniture.

The Swedish multinational’s Friday is not Black, it’s Green Friday, and it is expected to increase their sales between Monday, November 23 and Sunday, November 29.

One of the company’s main objectives has always been to promote responsible buying as well as the so-called ‘circular economy’, which is why they have decided to buy back their clients’ furniture for twice what it is worth, while helping to fight climate change.

The appraised value of the furniture can be as much as 50 per cent of its original price, depending on its condition. Ikea Family members will receive a card with the amount which will have no expiry date, so they can spend it on future purchases.

To take part, clients will need to fill out a form with the information about the furniture they want to sell, when it is delivered to the Ikea store (accepted until January 31, 2021), they will check it is in the agreed condition and issue the discount card.

The second-hand furniture will later be restored and old by Ikea so people can buy it at a reduced price.

The promotion will be carried out in Spain and 27 other countries.

Ikea has said they plan to find people who need what others no longer want and want to help everyone live a more sustainable life.

