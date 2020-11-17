Iceman nearly melts as Mikuru comes close to denting his title defence

THE Iceman Gerwyn Price nearly melts as Mikuru Suzuki comes close to denting the Welshman’s title defence at the Grand Slam of Darts.

Female thrower Mikuru Suzuki pushed Price to the brink of defeat as she missed four match darts and failed at denting the two-time defending champions’ chances of making it through the rounds.

The Iceman, who is searching for his third victory in a row at the tournament, was nearly edged out to Japenese Suzuki but she missed a dart at tops for a third three-figure finish of the match that would have sealed a memorable win.

Price has not lost a game since the final group-stage match in 2018 and was spared his blushes when he missed a dart for the match himself, however, Suzuki had three more which she saw go begging to allow Price to sweep up.

The nature of the tournament means that hopes remain intact for the day one losers, including Suzuki and fellow women’s qualifier Lisa Ashton, who still have two more chances for a victory over the coming days.

