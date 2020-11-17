Help with Rents Plea

Shops businesses and restaurants in the historic quarter of Malaga city are desperate for help with rents.



Businesses in the historic area of Malaga, the heart of the hospitality and tourism trade are asking for help with rents and costs as their income in some cases has seen an 80 per cent drop.

The owners of these shops and food outlets are at the end of the line almost, as there has been no respite from restrictions and the numbers of tourists have dropped by at least 75 per cent.

Independent stores that have been part of the shopping culture for more than 60 years are at risk of closure.

Bespoke shoe shops along with tailors and artisan sweet shops are all at risk, and these icons of Malaga city form part of its heritage and help attract tourists from around the world.

The owners of these once-thriving businesses say they need much lower taxes and help with rent costs to be able to stay open, on the plus side there is a silver lining in that they all stand together and help each other charging less for their services to associate shops in the area, how long this can continue is anybody’s guess. Still, customer numbers are going down from 10 a day to 3 a day and sometimes none.

Significantly the 3000 (three thousand)euros help set aside for owners and freelancers assumes that they are “paid-up” into the system to be able to receive it, this is somewhat disputed at this current time with freelancers claiming if not all payments are up to date, you may not receive the help from several funds available.

