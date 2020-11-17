A free advisory session for Brits living in Motril will be held at the Intercultural Centre on Friday, November 20.

THE International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has chosen Motril as its headquarters to carry out an advisory program aimed at British people living in the area, and is offering one-day free legal advice on issues like residency registration.

The initiative is within the framework of the British National Support Project (UKNSFP) funded by the British Government, and aims to assist UK nationals in “ensuring and maintaining the right of residence in Spain, after the transition period after the UK leaves the EU”.

A spokesperson for Motril Council said: “The project is being implemented in Spain with special attention to the regions of Andalucia, Murcia and Madrid until March 2021, by a team of legal advisers who offer free support related to residency requirements to British nationals.

The free session will take place from 10am and 2pm.

