France aims for January to start COVID vaccines despite worry of refusals

FRANCE aims to start COVID vaccines in January 2021 despite the worry of mass refusals from the public.

According to the French government on Tuesday, November 17, the announcement from US biotech firm Moderna that they have had 94.5 percent effectiveness in a clinical vaccine trial of more than 30,000 participants, means that there should be renewed confidence in the country that they can claim victory over the virus as Moderna joins Pfizer and BioNTech claiming effective vaccines.

However, the government has admitted they are worried that millions of French people would refuse the coronavirus shots after an Ipsos opinion poll published in September said that only 59 percent of French people were prepared to get vaccinated.