Football fans could return next month according to government sources

ACCORDING to government sources on Tuesday, November 17, football fans could return as early as next month following “constructive” talks held with football leaders.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is said to have met privately with MPs on Monday, November 16, to discuss the possibility of opening up grounds to fans once again and restoring one of the UK’s favourite pastimes.

Talks also centred around issues such as governance reforms, financial sustainability, and greater diversity, as Johnson is said to be taking the project on as “a personal priority”.

According to reports, the Department of Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) is now working on allowing fans into stadia, possibly before Christmas, but only in areas where rates of COVID infections are deemed sufficiently low.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden, who hosted a 90-minute ‘virtual future of football’ summit, said: “I want to work together with football to make progress on important issues for the game’s long-term future.

“Discussions to continue as we start our fan-led review of governance.”

