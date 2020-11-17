European Union demands Spain bans tributes to ETA terrorists

The European Parliament has demanded Spain takes “all necessary measures” to prevent victims of terrorism from being “humiliated by acts such as tributes to ETA” that have occurred in recent years in Spain.

The call for a ban on tributes and acts which are shared on social media is included in a report approved today, Tuesday, November 17, on the situation of fundamental rights in the EU.

It cites acts of homage to the Basque terror group in 2018 and 2019.

The report, approved by the Civil Liberties, Justice and Interior Commission of the European Parliament, has included two amendments with which it intends to “put an end to the tributes to ETA and the moral damage that these acts inflict on the victims”.

The European Parliament asks that “the relevant institutions”, whether at the local, regional or state level, provide the safeguards necessary to “avoid the occurrence of a subsequent victimisation derived from humiliation and attacks on the victims’ image”.

The report will be discussed by the plenary session of the European Parliament next week.

This week it was revealed the Interior Ministry had removed ETA terrorists from the isolation units of four prisons and sent them to other penitentiary centres so they are closer to their families.

