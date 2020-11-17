European countries offer enticing packages to attract Spanish doctors

European countries are offering enticing packages of €100,000 salaries and free accommodation to attract Spanish doctors.

Salaries are reportedly higher elsewhere in Europe with an experienced family doctor in the UK netting almost €6,000 a month, according to payscale.com, while nurses in Switzerland take home around €60,000 a year.

The average salary of an experienced family doctor in Spain is €50,684 (payscale.com).

Francisco José Campos is a family doctor in Toulouse. He told La Sexta: “Under no circumstances would I consider returning to Spain because the conditions would have to change a great deal; it is not a question of money, it is a question of stability.”

And the demand for Spanish doctors in Europe has seen health authorities offering to cover the cost of moving, salaries up to €100,000 a year and free accommodation.

Lara Taya, Head of Maternity Services in London, told the same publication that “we Spanish are highly valued as health professionals in this country, we are very much appreciated”.

