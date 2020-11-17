Dolly Parton Backed Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with $1 Million to Help End ‘crazy pandemic’

Country music legend Dolly Parton ploughed $1m (£814,000) of her own cash to the Vanderbilt University Medical Center which is a partner of the US company Moderna that has developed a Covid-19 vaccine

-- Advertisement --



The kind-hearted music icon spoke of her joy at helping to fund the production of a promising new coronavirus vaccine. She said: “I am a very proud girl today that I had anything at all to do with something that will help pursue this crazy pandemic.”

She added on last night’s BBC One Show: “I feel very honoured and proud. When the pandemic started many months ago I felt led to put some money into the programme at Vanderbilt Hospital, its a wonderful hospital and it’s been so good to me and my family over the years. “I donated a million dollars and they called it the Dolly Parton Covid fund.”

“Out of that, it got more money and it started developing many wonderful things… I just felt very proud to be part of that little seed of money that will grow into something great and that will help to heal this world. “Lord knows we need it.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dolly Parton Backed Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine with $1 Million to Help End ‘crazy pandemic’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.