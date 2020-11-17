Doctor found dead after standing trial for abuse

AN anaesthetist from Can Misses Hospital in Ibiza was found dead just hours after standing trial for the sexual abuse of two nurses.

Guardia Civil are investigating the cause of death of the man, who was found in his home on Monday, November 16, just hours after the trial was declared ready for sentencing by the judge of Criminal Court number 1 in Ibiza, Clara Ramirez. According to Diario de Ibiza, the initial hypothesis is that he committed suicide.

He was facing two years in prison for the sexual abuse of the nurses, which began in 2013 and 2014 and involved non-consensual touching which the victims said caused them psychological problems and forced them to leave their jobs. They were asking for €5,000 each in compensation for moral damages.

The trial had been held behind closed doors in order to limit the number of people attending due to Covid 19 restrictions.

