Covid infections in Spain pass the 1.5 million mark

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
COVID-19

Covid infections in Spain today passed the 1.5 million mark with 13,159 new cases and 435 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

This is the highest number of fatalities in the “second wave” of the pandemic and takes the death toll to 41,688.

The figure for the total number of positive cases has risen to 1,510,023 since the pandemic began.

On a positive note, the number of coronavirus patients in hospitals across Spain has dropped slightly from 16.54 per cent yesterday to 16.13 per cent.

ICU admissions have fallen from 32.8 per cent on Monday, November 16 to 32.31 per cent today with 30 fewer patients.


And accumulated incidence has decreased from 470 to 465 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.


