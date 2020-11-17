Corbyn Reinstated to Labour Just Three Weeks After Suspension

Labour has reinstated Jeremy Corbyn almost three weeks after suspending him in the wake of the party’s Anti-Semitism scandal.

The Labour Party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) met on Tuesday afternoon and made the decision to readmit the former party leader. Corbyn was suspended from the party last month over his reaction to the UK Equality and Human Rights Commission’s (EHRC) report on Anti-Semitic abuse within Labour.

The EHRC report stated that there were ‘unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination’ against Jewish people within Labour and described ‘serious failings in leadership’ during Corbyn’s tenure as party leader. In response, Corbyn said the claims had been ‘dramatically overstated’ by the media, a statement that current leader Keir Starmer described as marking a ‘day of shame’ for the party.

Jeremy Corbyn elaborated and attempted to clarify his response in a subsequent Facebook post, in which he said that like himself the ‘vast majority of Labour Party members were and remain committed anti-racists and deeply opposed Anti-Semitism’ in the party.

The Jewish Labour Movement asserted that Corbyn has ‘offered no apology for his total failure of leadership to tackle Anti-Semitism in the Labour Party’ and stated that it was ‘extraordinary’ that the party had decided to readmit him.

