Cheeky “stay in the lines” lesson for bad parker goes viral

A cheeky “stay in the lines” lesson for a bad parker has gone viral.

WHEN a motorist encroached slightly on another parking space in an unknown car park, a disgruntled driver showed their disapproval point in a novel way.

They left a giant black and white poster of a turtle, with a message which read: “Many three-year-olds have trouble staying within the lines. Maybe if you practice coloring this turtle it will help you park better.

Hay que practicar primero… pic.twitter.com/DLqsAbaxId — Líos de Vecinos (@LiosdeVecinos) November 14, 2020



The ‘lesson in parking’ was shared on Twitter and has had 17,000 and been shared more than 3,000 times.

