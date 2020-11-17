Catalonia Planning 4 Phase Reopening

Catalonia is planning a 4 Phase reopening of restrictions, hoping to start from Monday.

Alba Vergés, Regional Minister of Health, has spoken about the phased plans to reopen Catalonia. The plan will see a 3 or 4 phase gradual reopening, with each phase lasting 15 days.

The phases will not see an immediate return to all activity and there may be no change to the current curfew. Vergés wants to balance the social needs of the people against the economic needs. The Coronavirus pandemic is being carefully monitored in Spain and restrictions are being changed in an ongoing manner to best curb the virus.

