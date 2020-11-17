Rockets Target U.S. Embassy in Iraq One Month into Truce.

Several rockets targeted the U.S. embassy in Iraq’s capital late Tuesday, security sources reported. This is the first such attack since pro-Iran factions agreed to stop targeting the compound last month. Witnesses heard several large blasts, followed by rapid-fire sounds and red flares lighting up the sky, indicating that the embassy’s C-RAM rocket defence system was deployed.

A spokesman for the US-led coalition said Iraqi intelligence had confirmed an indirect fire attack on the US embassy but declined to comment on the C-RAM usage. Since October 2019, nearly 90 deadly rocket attacks and roadside bombs have targeted foreign embassies, troops and other installations across Iraq.

They have infuriated the US, which responded twice by bombing Kataeb Hezbollah and other hardline pro-Iran factions it blames for the spree of attacks.

Troop Withdrawl

An uncoordinated, hasty pullout of US and allied troops from Afghanistan could exact a “very high” price, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg warned Tuesday. His blunt message, given in a statement, was in response to reports that US President Donald Trump is planning to accelerate the withdrawal of American forces from Afghanistan, where they support a NATO mission, and from Iraq.

