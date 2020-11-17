MasterChef Junior Star Ben Watkins Dies After Tragic Battle with Cancer aged 14.

Ben Watkins, who became known after appearing on Masterchef Junior, has died aged 14 following a devastating battle with cancer. He passed away after an 18-month battle with angiomatoid fibrous histiocytoma, a rare cancer. Bens death has been confirmed by his family.

Ben’s family shared the sad news with a statement about his passing on a GoFundMe page they had previously set up while he was undergoing treatment at Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

