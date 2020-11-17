Apple products worth £5 Million Stolen in Motorway Heist Leaves Driver and Security Guard Tied Up on Motorway.

Apple products worth £5m have been stolen from a lorry in a daring motorway heist. The tech-hungry robbers targeted the lorry on the M1 in Northamptonshire and tied up both the driver and a security guard to secure their getaway.

Northamptonshire Police said in a statement that the lorry was driven to Eldon Close in Crick, where the offenders transferred the trailer on to an awaiting truck and drove off leaving the lorry driver and security guard behind.

The truck was later found abandoned across the county border in Lutterworth, Warwickshire, where it is believed the offenders transferred the 48 pallets of valuable Apple products into a third vehicle on the evening of November 10.

In the statement, Northamptonshire Police say that officers “would like to speak to anyone who may have seen a number of vehicles on the slip road at Junction 18 between the stated times, which may have looked out of place, or who may have dash-cam footage of this area.

