Arcos Robber Caught While Town Sleeps

A ROBBER has been caught in Arcos while the town sleeps. The robber had made the most of the current curfew but was still caught.

The Robbery took place at the El Gallo Azul sport store in Arcos after curfew, while the town slept. The alarm of the shop alerted the Guardia Civil, who then passed the call on to the Local Police who responded and found the shop window broken. Witnesses confirmed that they had seen a man leaving the scene and the local police apprehended and arrested a person after they ran away on seeing the police near the botanical gardens.

