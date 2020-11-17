Alicante ups its Christmas budget this year to attract more tourists

ALICANTE ups its Christmas budget to almost €250,000 for this year’s festivities in order to attract more national tourists.

The campaign and allocation of extra money will aim to highlight the city’s attractions such as its amazing food, wintery sunshine and beautiful beach, and its many shops and cultural events.

With its Christmas tree and lights set to be lit up on Friday, November 20, the municipal tourist board has come up with the idea to invest heavily in Christmas this year as it is desperately looking to attract more national visitors during the upcoming holidays, which are expected to be marked by restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The campaign will go out to tender for a creative communications company to stand the chance of securing the contract which will also consist of an extensive media plan. Bids to the tender process can be submitted until December 9.

The promotional media campaign plan is set to be distributed mainly between national, regional and local television, with outdoor advertising media, such as billboards, banners and canvases and other media, such as national and local radio, Spotify and social media networks to be utilised.

According to municipal sources, this will be the third campaign launched by the tourist board since the COVID crisis begun, with the previous two costing the administration just under €100,000 euros.

