Advisors Talked Trump Out of Iran missile Strike After Election Loss ‘over fears of war’

Advisors Talked Donald Trump Out of an Iran missile Strike After His Election Loss ‘over fears of war’ Says a US official.

On Thursday the president called a meeting to look at options to attack Iran’s main nuclear site, six days after the US election was called for his rival Joe Biden – a result the billionaire Republican even now refuses to accept.

The President, with just two months left in office, asked for options on attacking Iran’s main nuclear site last week but ultimately decided against taking the dramatic step, citing the risk of a broader conflict, a US official said.

Trump made the request during an Oval Office meeting on Thursday, four days after the election was called for Joe Biden and amid his increasingly desperate and unfounded claims of election fraud.

US election officials have said the 2020 White House vote was the “most secure in American history”, rejecting President Donald Trump’s fraud claims.

“There is no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised,” a committee announced. They spoke out after Mr Trump claimed without proof that 2.7 million votes for him had been “deleted”.



He has yet to concede to the president-elect, Democrat Joe Biden. The result of the 3 November election was projected by all the major US TV networks last weekend.

