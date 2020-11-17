THE Marbella Council continues its financial support for charities working within the municipality and the latest agreements have been signed by Mayor, Ángeles Muñoz with Caritas de Marbella and the Bastiano Bergese Foundation.

Both charities have been affected by the previous lockdown and State of Alarm which meant that their fundraising activities were curtailed and now the Council has granted €21,000 to Caritas and €13,000 to the Bastiano Bergese Foundation which this year celebrates its 30th anniversary.

The Foundation was created to assist in the fight against cancer in Marbella whilst the local division of the Catholic charity Caritas is particularly focused on homeless pregnant women in the municipality.

