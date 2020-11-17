102-year-old Canadian becomes world’s oldest curler

Lola Holmes survived the Spanish Flu, the Great Depression and now the centenarian has been confirmed as the oldest living curling player at the age of 102 years and 37 days.

The Canadian holds the official Guinness World Record.

Lola first tried curling when she was a 24-year-old nurse, but didn’t try her hand at the sport again until she was 80 and living in Vancouver.

She now plays the lead and curl position with the Vancouver Curling Club in the Ladies Seniors League.

“I am in the game of curling to win. I love to win games with our teams. I am equally unhappy when I lose,” said Lola.

The Olympic sport Curling has attracted mass popularity over the last few decades, becoming as well-known as ice skating.

Lola and other record-breakers will be sharing their incredible stories to celebrate Guinness World Records Day, November 18, 2020.

