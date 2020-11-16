100 Million pound inheritance stays secret in jersey as the court ask’s Where is the Money?

An Italian princess has claimed not to be able to reveal where a 100 million pounds has gone from a trust fund set up for her and her sister by her mother the Italian 60,s film star Edoarda Crociani, also known

by her theatrical name of “Edy Vessel.”

A judge in jersey today, Monday the 16th November. Ruled that Princess Camilla Crociani de Bourbon Des Deux Sicilies must reveal what has happened to the valuables including one painting worth around 48 million pounds.

The Princess herself could be fined millions of pounds if she does not reveal where the items are located. The judge at the royal court of Jersey expected a full disclosure as to the whereabouts of a large part of the trust fund set up for Both sisters.

The Commissioner at Jersey Royal Court Julian- Clyde-Smith, doubted whether the princess Camilla was revealing all she knew concerning the Whereabouts of 100 million pounds worth of family items belonging to the estate.

The search continues through the courts.

