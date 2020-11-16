WATCH: Dog attacks man with a machete (yes, you read that correctly)

WATCH: A dog attacks a man with a machete (yes, you read that correctly), in another Tik-Tok video that has gone viral.

Man’s best friend turns on his human compadre as the growling dog is seen attacking the young man with a machete, who tries to protect himself with a skateboard.

It is unknown whether it was a real weapon or just a toy, although the video has still sparked outrage among users of the social media platform.

The video has caused many users to express their disgust that a dog had access to such a dangerous weapon.

