Vera’s Play Centre opens at last

VERA’S municipal Ludoteca play centre has finally opened.

This had to be delayed after the coronavirus crisis conditioned activities, explained the town hall’s Education councillor Carolina Perez.

The Ludoteca is held at Vera’s Casa de Cultura, Juventud y Infancia where 11 supervisors provide courses and workshops for 100 children aged between three and 16.

Part of Vera’s “Childhood and Adolescence Plan”, the programme offers a wide range of extra-curricular activities and study opportunities during the afternoon.

These include a bilingual playschool, musical theatre and modern dance for the very youngest, as was well as learning support classes for primary and secondary pupils, who will also have courses and workshops in languages, audio-visual creativity and modern dance.

The Ludoteca is there to help working parents, Perez explained, but it also aims to provide Vera’s children and adolescents with a range of fun and creative activities.

