UK police break up three parties in one night

UK police in Liverpool break up three parties in one night

Police in Liverpool were alerted by concerned neighbours about three separate illegal gathering in one night over the weekend, where revellers were flouting the lockdown restrictions.

On Saturday, November14, Merseyside Police fined twenty-seven party-goers at a rental property on Lace Street, Liverpool City Centre, and again at 12:20am police had to report to an illegal fathering on Oldham Street. In addition, seven people on-board a moored boat on Coburg Wharf, Liverpool City Centre, were issued with fixed penalty notices at 7am and a quantity of Class A drugs were seized.

Superintendent Diana Pownall said: ‘We are seeing an increased number of reports from members of the public in relation to these illegal gatherings which shows how annoying and frustrating it has become for those who are abiding by the law when they see people blatantly ignoring it.

‘We have all had special occasions which we have had to postpone or adapt during the Coronavirus restrictions and lockdown.

‘These people are no different than the rest of us but their selfish actions suggest that they think they are above the law.

