Tramuntana wild campers warned

THE Environment department recently had to stress that the Sierra de Tramuntana is an officially-protected Natural Area.

Those visiting the Sierra were obliged to comply with the Natural Resources Organisation Plan (PORN) Baleares’ Environment chief Miquel Mir declared.

Fines for illegal camping have increased, Mir revealed, with proceedings taken on 23 occasions between September and October. This practically tripled the nine fines issued during the same period last year.

Most worrying of all was the potential harm to zones of great biological value or where wildlife and the landscape itself were either fragile, threatened or emblematic, he said.

