THUGS throw lit firework in baby's pram setting her clothes on fire

A family has been left terrified after a random act of violence.

At around 9am on November 6, an unidentified thug threw a lit firework out of a car window and it landed in a child’s buggy, setting the tot’s clothing on fire. The clothes had to be doused in water but miraculously the child escaped unhurt after the incident in Dunstable, Bedfordshire.

Police constable Sam Allen said: “We do not believe the child was targeted in this incident and although the firework burned their clothing fortunately they were not injured.

“However, it was a very distressing incident and could have resulted in serious harm.

“We are very keen to speak to anyone who has information or was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage that could assist our inquiries.”

Police have launched a manhunt to track down the perpetrators, who fled the scene in a hatchback car.

A spokesman for Bedfordshire Police said: “Officers are appealing for information after a lit firework was thrown out of a vehicle hitting a nearby child.

