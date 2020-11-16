The Pope ‘likes’ bikini pic on Instagram

THE Pope ‘likes’ a bikini pic on Instagram after being caught out by an eagle-eyed social media user of the Barstool Sports page.

The official Instagram account of Pope Francis, the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State, was caught ‘liking’ the raunchy picture by a user who managed to grab a screenshot documenting this memorable, and hilarious, occasion.

The racy picture featured bikini model Natalia Garibott dressed in an outfit resembling a Catholic school girl and had “Pope Francis [is] horny as hell” according to the Barstool Sports account who shared the screenshot.

Pope Francis is horny as hell pic.twitter.com/znGdgyJWLv

— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 13, 2020

Natalia also joined in the fun after being informed about the pope’s ‘like’ on her picture, noting: “At least I’m going to heaven.”

