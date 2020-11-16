THE decision to recognise Thanksgiving in the USA on the last Thursday of November was made by President Abraham Lincoln in 1863 so this year it will be celebrated on November 26.

American Diner, Santa Catalina has been helping Americans in Mallorca enjoy the day for 15 years, but they have decided that because of the restrictions surrounding the State of Alarm, this year will have to be different.

-- Advertisement --



As usual there will be roast turkey, traditional stuffing, gravy, mashed potatoes, creamed spinach, roasted sweet potatoes, cranberry sauce and pumpkin pie with cream… the authentic flavour and aroma so typical of American kitchens these days but you will have to enjoy it in the comfort of your own home.

To find out more and to place your order for home delivery call 971 736 222 by Friday, November 20.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thanksgiving with a difference in the new normal”.