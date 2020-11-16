MORE than €125,000 has been paid to 10 flower growers in the Balearics after the State of Alarm caused them to destroy flowers growing across a total of four thousand square metres of cultivated land.

Aid was given to all those who contacted a special help line and payment of between €7 and €80 per square metre of destroyed area, depending on the species of flower or plant in question was made with a maximum claim of €20,000 allowed.

In addition, €2.1 million has been paid out by way of support and investment in three wineries to allow them to be productive during the latter part of this year and 2021.

