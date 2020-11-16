Siloé – changing the concept of ‘bands’

By
Tara Rippin
-
0
Siloé - changing the concept of 'bands'
CREDIT: Siloé Facebook

Spanish pop duo Siloé have pledged to change the concept of ‘bands’ and you can judge for yourself on March 26, 2021, when they take to the stage at Sala Musik in Murcia.

SPEAKING to El Backstage Mag, they revealed: “In two years from now we are going to change the concept of ‘band’ that exists in this country.

“We are a live group. We love the recording studio, we do not have a rehearsal room, our place is the studio. But everything we do in the studio we focus directly. The songs, the concept, the sound… every tour we start everything from scratch and we use the songs from the albums as pieces to create a completely new and linked show.

“We are two guys alone on stage. Many people are surprised to think that we are not going to fill the stage and that more musicians are needed for that. But, damn it, we live in the 21st century, we believe our move and we rely on electronic music and more pop folk to create our show. They are our two worlds, it is what we are.”

For ticket details, visit wegow.com


