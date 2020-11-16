Shock plan – aid for local businesses

NERJA Council has launched its Municipal Shock Plan offering aid to local businesses hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Small businesses can apply for a slice of €90,000 set aside to support local commerce.

The aim is to help cover the cost of leasing real estate, paying for overheads and buying personal protective equipment and disinfection products.

Applications for fixed subsidies of €300 per applicant can be made at the Town Hall until November 28.

Visit nerja.es to find out more.

