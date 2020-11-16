Schoolboy vanished while on a bike ride Hempstead Close, St Helens

SCHOOLBOY who vanished while on a BMX bike ride hasn’t been seen in three days.



12-year-old schoolboy Jack Cliffe vanished from outside his home in Hempstead Close, St Helens at around 11am on Friday, November 13 while outside riding his bike. Police say that he was last seen riding a black BMX bike with ‘VOODOO’ written down the side.

Merseyside Police are appealing to the public for help in locating the boy, who is described as a white male, arounf 5ft 3in tall, of stocky build, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes and a fair complexion.

A Merseyside Police spokesman said: “Jack is known to frequent areas of St Helens including the town centre, McDonalds, Elton Head Road and Sutton.

When he was last seen, Jack was wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black North Face coat and black and white trainers.

