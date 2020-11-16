SAT Animal Rescue Charity Christmas Fayre

SAT Animal Rescue Charity is staging its Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 28.

There will be a cake stall, tombola, Christmas decorations, doggie treats and coats, Play Your Cards Right, mince pies and mulled wine, homemade stew and veggie option with crusty bread and much, much more.

The fundraiser will be held at Plaza 39, La Marina Urbanisation in San Fulgencio from 12 noon to 3pm.

SAT was founded in 1992 by a group of people of all nationalities who saw the need for a sanctuary for the abandoned dogs that roamed the streets of Torrevieja.

Today, with its kennels at Dolores which can home up to 70 dogs, it is still a multi-national organisation and a registered charity with the Valencian Community.

