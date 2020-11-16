SAT Animal Rescue Charity Christmas Fayre

Tara Rippin
SAT Animal Rescue Charity Christmas Fayre
CREDIT: SAT Animal Rescue Charity

SAT Animal Rescue Charity is staging its Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 28.

There will be a cake stall, tombola, Christmas decorations, doggie treats and coats, Play Your Cards Right, mince pies and mulled wine, homemade stew and veggie option with crusty bread and much, much more.

The fundraiser will be held at Plaza 39, La Marina Urbanisation in San Fulgencio from 12 noon to 3pm.

SAT was founded in 1992 by a group of people of all nationalities who saw the need for a sanctuary for the abandoned dogs that roamed the streets of Torrevieja.

Today, with its kennels at Dolores which can home up to 70 dogs, it is still a multi-national organisation and a registered charity with the Valencian Community.


Tara Rippin
Tara Rippin
https://www.euroweeklynews.com/
Tara Rippin is a reporter for Spain’s largest English-speaking newspaper, Euro Weekly News, and is responsible for the Costa Blanca region.
She has been in journalism for more than 20 years, having worked for local newspapers in the Midlands, UK, before relocating to Spain in 1990.
Since arriving, the mother-of-one has made her home on the Costa Blanca, while spending 18 months at the EWN head office in Fuengirola on the Costa del Sol.
She loves being part of a community that has a wonderful expat and Spanish mix, and strives to bring the latest and most relevant news to EWN’s loyal and valued readers.

