Ryan Reynolds will now swap Hollywood for Wrexham

RYAN Reynolds and Rob McElhenney will now both swap Hollywood for Wrexham after an agreement was reached for the duo to take over the National League club.

An overwhelming vote by Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) members backed the takeover, with more than 2,000 trust members eligible to vote: 1,809 approved, 26 were against and nine abstained, meaning they received a 98.6 percent vote in favour.

In a statement, the trust added: “Subject to final agreement, league and FA confirmation – the RR McReynolds Company, LLC will take 100% control of Wrexham Football Club Limited from the WST.

“Both parties will now proceed with finalising the details of the takeover, and we will update Wrexham supporters as soon as we can.”

Reynolds took to Twitter to confirm the deal, writing: “Wrexham Is The Name” above the club’s crest and the Oscar-winning actor will be hoping to lift the club from English football’s fifth tier, where they have been following their relegation from the Football League in 2008.