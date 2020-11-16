Restriction success in Australia dented by new COVID outbreak in Adelaide

THE success of restriction measures in Adelaide, Australia has been dented by a new COVID outbreak, according to reports on Monday, November 16.

It appears a COVID cluster grew overnight from four people, which were reported by the South Australia state on Sunday, November 15, to 17 people, in what is the largest outbreak since April.

All but two of the 17 were members of the same large family, including one who was working in a hotel used to quarantine travellers returning from overseas, which prompted other states to immediately impose new restrictions on anyone travelling from South Australia.

Speaking at a press conference, South Australia state Premier Steven Marshall, who also ordered hundreds of people to isolate while closing linked schools and businesses, said:

“No effort will be spared to slow and stop the spread of the powerful cluster.

“The next 24 hours will be critical but we are not going to wait for the situation to deteriorate,” Marshall added.

Australia has experienced some success in containing the virus, with just over 27,700 cases and 907 deaths recorded since the pandemic began.

