Racing Pigeon Sold For World Record Of £1.6 million

RACING Pigeon Sold For World Record £1.6 million at an auction in Belgium.

A mystery Chinese buyer bid £1.6 million for a racing pigeon, a 3-year-old hen, called “New Kim”, on Sunday, November 15, in Antwerp, Belgium, by online auctioneers, Pigeon Paradise, with PIPA chairman Nikolaas Gyselbrecht stating, “‘I believe it’s a world record, there has never been an officially documented sale at such a price, I didn’t think we could reach that amount”.

In a hectic final 30 minutes of bidding, 2 anonymous Chinese bidders called “Hitman” and “Super Duper”, went head to head with each other, bidding higher and higher. The winning bidder is presumed to want the champion pigeon for breeding purposes.

In 2018, in pigeon races in Châteauroux and Argenton-Sur-Creuse, France, New Kim won the first prize in ‘Ace Pigeon Grand National Middle Distance’, in a sport that is becoming globally popular, especially in China, where huge winnings can be made.

The previous highest recorded bid was of €1.25 million, for Armando, a male bird nicknamed “the Lewis Hamilton” of pigeon racing.

Pigeon racing has its roots in Belgium and Holland, with pigeons having the built-in instinct to be able to fly hundreds of miles to find their way home, and now rich buyers from Asia and the Middle East have suddenly sent prices rocketing.

